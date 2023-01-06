Colorado Mammoth fall to Buffalo Bandits in NLL Finals

The Mammoth did not repeat as National Lacrosse League champs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Colorado Mammoth have fallen short in their bid to become back-to-back champs.

The team lost 13-4 to the Buffalo Bandits at KeyBank Center Saturday night in the deciding game of the NLL Finals.

The Mammoth kept it close through the first two quarters, but the Bandits broke the game wide open when they scored four goals in the third quarter and five more in the fourth.

Buffalo won the first game of the series 13-12 in New York on Saturday, May 27. The Mammoth forced Game 3 when they beat the Bandits by a score of 16-10 at Ball Arena the following Monday.

The series was a rematch of last year's NLL Finals.

The Mammoth have won two championships, taking home the NLL Cup in 2006 and 2022.

