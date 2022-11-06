Colorado Mammoth advance to NLL Finals for 1st time since 2006

Colorado and Buffalo will have rematch of the 2006 Finals when the Mammoth won the club's only championship.

DENVER — The Colorado Mammoth are heading to the National Lacrosse League (NLL) Finals for the first time since 2006.

The Mammoth defeated the San Diego Seals 15-13 Saturday night on the road in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. The Mammoth will now face the Buffalo Bandits in the 2022 NLL Finals.

The NLL announced the best-of-three championship series will begin Saturday, June 4 in Buffalo, where the Mammoth will start their quest to capture the club's first NLL title since 2006.

Game 2 will take place at Denver's Ball Arena on Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Colorado finished the regular season with a 10-8 record and was the third seed in the West. Buffalo finished the regular season with a league best 14-4 record.

The Mammoth said Saturday's game will be the first meeting between Colorado and Buffalo in the playoffs since the Mammoth defeated the Bandits for the title, 16-9, in 2006 for the club’s only title in franchise history.

“This year we grind being down and it feeds us,” said Mammoth forward Eli McLaughlin. “We went into the locker room (at halftime) knowing we were down, but knowing we could do it and I’m just so happy to be going back to the finals.”

NLL Finals

Game 1 – Colorado at Buffalo, Saturday, June 4, 5:30 p.m. MT

Game 2 – Buffalo at Colorado, Saturday, June 11, 7 p.m. MT

Game 3 – Colorado at Buffalo, Saturday, June 18, 5:30 p.m. MT (if necessary)

Loud House gets louder for the FINALS!!



GAME 2 🎟: https://t.co/WoiDKneHzx#TuskUp pic.twitter.com/qhj3Emk6b8 — Colorado Mammoth - x (@MammothLax) May 30, 2022

