DENVER — The Colorado Mammoth have announced that head coach Pat Coyle has been named general manager.

Coyle, who also just finished his second season as head coach, served as the Mammoth’s interim general manager since December 2018.

“In his season as interim general manager, Pat proved his ability to develop a young squad into a winning team," said Matt Hutchings, EVP/COO of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. "After seven successful seasons, we know that Pat’s goal is to bring home another NLL Cup and we don’t doubt that he can get us there.”

“I’m thankful to the Kroenke Sports & Entertainment ownership group for their continued support and the opportunity to lead the Mammoth team and organization for a second season,” said Coyle. “Our future is really bright. We’re a young team and have a sixth overall draft pick this year to strengthen our roster. We have, potentially, the best goalie in the league and our defense is solid. I think things look good.”

Pat Coyle

Jack Dempsey

The Mammoth have also announced that Brad Self, who retired from the National Lacrosse League (NLL) on Friday, has been named assistant general manager.

“The Colorado Mammoth has not only been a huge part of my lacrosse career but of my personal life as well,” said Self. “I met my wife, Alicia, here in Colorado and now, with our two children, we call Denver home. I can’t thank the Kroenke Sports & Entertainment ownership group enough for the opportunity to lead one of the premier teams in the NLL. I’m looking forward to working alongside Pat and the rest of the front office, as well as our coaching staff and players.”

Self’s 14-year-long professional lacrosse career began with the Ottawa Rebel in 2002-03. In his final season with the Mammoth, Self posted seven points from four goals, including his 100th career goal.

