Mammoth hold off Bandits to force Game 3 in NLL Finals

Colorado used a strong fourth quarter to defeat Buffalo 11-8 at Ball Arena on Saturday night.

DENVER — The Colorado Mammoth refused to let their season end.

After dropping Game 1 in the best-of-three National Lacrosse League (NLL) Finals, Colorado entered the final quarter of Game 2 trailing the Buffalo Bandits on Saturday night at Ball Arena.

But the Mammoth rose to the occasion, firing off five unanswered goals to take control and secure an 11-8 victory to force a winner-take-all Game 3.

Colorado was led by a game-high four goals from Zed Williams, in addition to another three via Connor Robinson.

"Everyone stepped up," Williams said after the game. "Everybody sacrificed to get goals."

Brett McIntyre scored two goals, including the go-ahead strike in the fourth quarter. Tyson Gibson and Dylan Kinnear both contributed one goal apiece.

Goaltender Dillon Ward recorded 40 saves of the 48 shots he faced in net.

Game 3 will shift back to Buffalo and is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (MT) next Saturday, June 18. The winner will be crowed the NLL champion.

