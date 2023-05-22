Colorado Mammoth clinch spot in NLL Finals

DENVER — The defending Colorado Mammoth are headed back to the National Lacrosse League (NLL) Finals to defend their title.
The Mammoth defeated the Calgary Roughnecks 9-7 on Saturday to win the West Conference and earn a spot in the NLL Finals for the second year in a row.
Colorado will face the Buffalo Bandits in the championship series in a rematch of last year's best-of-three Finals series.
This season’s best-of-three championship battle begins Saturday at 5 p.m. MT at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo. Game 1 will air on ESPNU, TSN, ESPN+ and TSN+.
The best-of-three series returns to Denver's Ball Arena for Game 2 on Monday, May 29, at 2 p.m. MT on ESPN2, TSN, ESPN+ and TSN+. Tickets for the Memorial Day afternoon game are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.
A deciding Game 3, if necessary, heads back to Buffalo on Saturday, June 3, at 5:30 p.m. MT on TSN, TSN+ and ESPN+.
2023 NLL Finals Schedule
- Game 1: Saturday, May 27
- 5:30 p.m. MT
- KeyBank Center, Buffalo;
- ESPNU, TSN, ESPN+, TSN+
- Game 2: Monday, May 29
- 4 p.m. MT
- Ball Arena, Denver
- ESPN2, TSN, ESPN+, TSN+
- Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, June 3
- 5:30 p.m. MT
- KeyBank Center, Buffalo
- TSN, TSN+, ESPN+
