Colorado Mammoth to debut Party Zone this season

Professional lacrosse will be back at Ball Arena with the Mammoth playing 9 home games in Denver.

DENVER — The Colorado Mammoth will have a new feature when they play their first game at Ball Arena since early 2020.

The Mammoth are putting the final touches on a Party Zone that will be able to host more than 300 of the team's biggest fans.

Featured between sections 108 and 118 of Ball Arena, Mammoth fans will be treated to a rotating variety of games and entertainment with a rotating band and DJ appearances. The unique, standing-room-only area will feature a fun mix of yard games, drink options, social opportunities and more.

"We know our fans have been missing lacrosse and enjoy having a good time at our games, so we wanted to return to play with something special this season," said Mammoth General Manager Brad Self. "The Party Zone concept allows folks to socialize and move around while enjoying food and drinks right on the boards."

The Mammoth return to Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday, Dec. 11. The Mammoth will play nine home games at Ball Arena this season.

Party Zone standing-room-only tickets are $30 and include a free draft beer.

"When you look around the professional sports industry, there aren’t many areas that exist, let alone this close to the action, so we’re proud of our team and the Ball Arena crew for executing this project and can’t wait to see it packed full of the best fans in lacrosse for our home opener next month," said Self.

