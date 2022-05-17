Colorado Mammoth aim to clinch first NLL Finals berth since 2006

DENVER — The Colorado Mammoth can clinch a spot in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) Finals this weekend.
After defeating the San Diego Seals on Friday in Game 1 of the best-of-three Western Conference Finals, the Mammoth will host the Seals at Ball Arena on Saturday, May 21.
If the Mammoth clinch Saturday, in their first home playoff game since 2017, it will be the club's first appearance in the NLL Finals since 2006.
Tickets for Saturday's 7:30 p.m. matchup are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
