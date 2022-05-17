Colorado Mammoth aim to clinch first NLL Finals berth since 2006

The Mammoth’s first playoff game at Ball Arena since 2017 is Saturday night.

DENVER — The Colorado Mammoth can clinch a spot in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) Finals this weekend.

After defeating the San Diego Seals on Friday in Game 1 of the best-of-three Western Conference Finals, the Mammoth will host the Seals at Ball Arena on Saturday, May 21.

If the Mammoth clinch Saturday, in their first home playoff game since 2017, it will be the club's first appearance in the NLL Finals since 2006.

Tickets for Saturday's 7:30 p.m. matchup are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

WEST CONFERENCE FINALS GAME 2

📍 Ball Arena

📅 Saturday, May 21

⏰ 7:30pm MT

🆚 San Diego Seals

🎟: https://t.co/lyNtTrVINP#TuskUp pic.twitter.com/d4h7pZ6pKs — Colorado Mammoth - x (@MammothLax) May 17, 2022

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

WEATHER LINE 9: Updated weather forecast information at 303-871-1492.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.