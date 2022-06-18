Colorado Mammoth capture NLL championship

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Time to throw it back and party like it's 2006.
The Colorado Mammoth rallied from a first-game defeat in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) Finals to take the best-of-three series against the Buffalo Bandits -- capping off a 10-8 victory on the road Saturday night.
Colorado stands king of the NLL for the first time in 16 years. The Mammoth captured their first, only only previous title, back in 2006.
The Mammoth were once again led by forward Zed Williams, who scored a game-high four goals to power Colorado.
Chris Wardle, Sam Firth, Anthony Joaquim, Tyson Gibson, Brett McIntyre and Dylan Kinnear all scored one goal each.
Goaltender Dillon Ward recorded 55 saves of the 63 shots he faced in net.
