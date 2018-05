DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth ended their season with a 15-12 loss to the Calgary Roughnecks Saturday night at Pepsi Center.

The Mammoth's Jacob Ruest and Ryan Benesch each scored two goals and had three assists in the Western Division Semifinal loss.

The Mammoth finished the year with an 11-7 regular season record, up from 9-9 the season before.

