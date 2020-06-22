Colorado native Eli Tomac wins first premier class Supercross championship

Tomac became the oldest rider in Supercross history to win his first championship in the premier 450 division

SALT LAKE CITY — Eli Tomac finally got it done.

The Cortez, Colorado native is a champion.

Tomac became the oldest rider in Supercross history to win his first championship in the premier 450 division and Zach Osborne won the 2020 season finale Sunday.

Tomac, 27, clinched the title with a fifth-place finish that snapped a streak of seven consecutive podiums in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Cooper Webb, the only other eligible championship contender, fell in a first turn pileup and finished eighth, ending a string of eight consecutive podiums.