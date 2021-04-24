Domínguez, Austin beat Rapids 3-1 for first MLS win

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Cecilio Domínguez scored two goals to help Austin beat the Colorado Rapids 3-1 on for the club's first MLS win on Saturday night.
Jon Gallagher had the ball poked away in the area and Domínguez bent a first-timer into the net to give Austin (1-1-0) a 2-1 lead in the 67th minute and then ran onto a one-touch pass from Rodney Redes and tapped a side-footer inside the post to cap the scoring about four minutes later.
Austin’s Diego Fagundez tapped in a right-footer from point-blank range in the 59th to make it 1-all and record the first MLS goal in franchise history.
The Rapids are now 0-1-1 on the 2021 season.
>>Video above: Rapids look to build off last season's improvement in 2021
