BOULDER, Colo. — Before launching into space on the historic Apollo 13 mission, Jack Swigert was just a high school football opponent to Vance Brand.

Brand was a senior at Longmont High School in the late 1940's when the Trojans hosted Denver East on the gridiron. Brand recalls being defeated by that team, for which Sweigert played.

"I didn't know him at the time but East High came to Longmont and I think we lost pretty badly," Brand said.

Fast forward to their college days when they formally met at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

Brand described Swigert's presence on campus as being that of a leader. That would trickle down to Frank Bernardi, an incoming freshman from Chicago.

"He was actually my fraternity father," Bernardi said. "He was my guiding light during my years there."

Swigert also shined bright on the football field. He and Bernardi were teammates on the CU squad.

"He'd (Swigert) be the lead blocker for our tailback so he was pretty aggressive," Bernardi said. "He wasn't overly big. He was fast and brutal and he loved the game of football. He was dedicated to do the best job on the field.

Swigert also excelled off the field. After graduating from CU, Swigert and Brand earned their place as astronauts in 1966.

The 50th anniversary of the Apollo 13 splashdown was Friday (April 17).

Bernardi continued to pursue his football career and went on to play in the NFL -- including a brief stint with the Denver Broncos.

Swigert would later run to become a Colorado Congressman. He was elected in 1982 midterm election, but passed away from cancer in December before he could be sworn in in January.

