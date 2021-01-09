Broncos Super Bowl champ among 6 voted into Colorado Sports HOF

Since its inception in 1965, the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame has inducted 270 individuals.

DENVER — The Selection Committee of the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame has voted six individuals to be inducted in 2022.

Ed McCaffrey, Carol Callan, Chuck Williams, Darnell McDonald, Roger Kinney, and DaVarryl Williamson will be inducted in a banquet on May 4, 2022 at the Hilton Denver City Center.

Since its inception in 1965, the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame has inducted 270 individuals prior to Tuesday’s selection meeting. The first class of inductees featured Earl “Dutch” Clark, Jack Dempsey and former Supreme Court Justice Byron “Whizzer” White.

Ed McCaffrey

McCaffrey, a fixture on the Colorado sports scene for most of the last quarter-century, first helped the Broncos win Super Bowls in 1998 and 1999 as a wide receiver. He later served as a head football coach at Valor Christian and now at the University of Northern Colorado.

McCaffrey played nine seasons for the Broncos and 13 overall in the NFL.

Carol Callan

Callan recently concluded a 25-year run as USA Basketball women's national team director after the Americans won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. It was the seventh Olympic gold medal with Callan steering the ship.

"She’s been the heart and soul of the women’s national team," said USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley. "She’s a selfless person with no ego. She’s been a great mentor and leader and example for women’s basketball."

Chuck Williams

Williams was a standout athlete in basketball, football and track at Denver East and he played basketball at the University of Colorado at Boulder (CU). Williams played eight seasons in the ABA/NBA, being named an ABA All-Star twice.

Williams has been inducted into the Halls of Fame for CU athletics, the Colorado High School Activities Association and Denver East.

Darnell McDonald

McDonald is considered one of the top all-around high school athletes ever in Colorado. Competing in football and baseball, he led Cherry Creek to three consecutive state titles in both sports in the late 1990s. Twice he was named the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame’s High School Athlete of the Year.

McDonald played parts of seven seasons in Major League Baseball.

Roger Kinney

Kinney was a pivotal player in bringing the 1990 NCAA basketball men’s Final Four to Denver’s McNichols Arena and also helped behind the scenes in efforts to lure a Major League Baseball franchise to Colorado.

As an athlete himself, Kinney played baseball at Denver East and CU.

DaVarryl Williamson

As a boxer, Williamson won 10 national titles and posting a 120-17-1 record, with 103 knockouts, in the amateur ranks. Twice he claimed a championship in National Golden Gloves and he was the United States national heavyweight champion from 1996-98.

Williamson turned pro at age 32 and racked up a 27-8 record, with 23 knockouts.

Tickets for the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Banquet are $200 each and Sponsor tables start at $2,500. The Colorado Sports Hall of Fame & Museum is located at Gate 1 on the west side of Empower Field at Mile High.

