Colorado Sports Hall of Fame distributes $90K to 11 charities

DENVER — The Colorado Sports Hall of Fame (CSHOF) announced Wednesday the 11 organizations that will receive $90,000 in donations.

The donations are being made in partnership with CSHOF's major sponsors Denver Broncos Football Club, Gatorade, Kroenke Sports Charities, Security Service Federal Credit Union, ARROW Electronics, Collegiate Peaks Bank, Hilton Denver City Center and El Pomar Foundation.

The donations are traditionally the net proceeds from the CSHOF/CHSAA “Championship Saturday,” CSHOF Induction & Awards Banquet and the CSHOF Golf Classic. However, due to the pandemic, the CSHOF Golf Classic was the only event that was held in 2020.

The CSHOF Board of Directors selected the following 11 organizations for receipt of charity donations:

Gold Crown Foundation

Sportswomen of Colorado

National Sports Center for the Disabled

Special Olympics Colorado

Rocky Mountain State Games

Runyon Field Sports Complex of Pueblo

Colorado Golf Foundation

Porter-Billups Leadership Academy

Colorado Youth Tennis Foundation

PeyBack Foundation

Lindsey Vonn Foundation

CSHOF said it has donated over $2 million in cash and in-kind to youth sports and education programs throughout Colorado over the last 15 years.

“All of these organizations meet our mission of helping youth sports, education, and youth of color in Colorado, and we are happy that we can impact so many worthy programs,” said CSHOF President and CEO Tom Lawrence. “Our goal was to have an impact on as many youth sports groups, as we could, to further the goal of the Hall of Fame in improving youth sports and education in our state.”

For more information about the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame, visit coloradosports.org.

