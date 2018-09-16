Demaryius Thomas, George Karl selected for Colorado Sports HOF

Since its inception in 1965, the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame has inducted 276 individuals.

DENVER — Former NFL wide receivers Demaryius Thomas and Vincent Jackson are among the next group of individuals to join the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame.

Thomas and Jackson will be joined in the Hall's Class of 2023 by former Denver Nuggets coach George Karl, Olympic skiing medalist Jimmie Heuga and former Denver Public Schools superintendent Evie Dennis.

The Colorado Sports Hall of Fame said the five individuals will be inducted at the 58th annual banquet on April 26, 2023 at the Hilton Denver City Center.

George Karl

Karl coached 27 years in the NBA and was Nuggets’ head coach from 2004-13. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last month.

"Great honor. I’m smiling big!" Karl tweeted.

Karl ended his NBA head coaching career with a record of 1,175-824, with only five people owning more victories on the bench.

"I’ve dedicated my life to the game of basketball, and the game has paid me back a thousand-fold," Karl said during his Basketball Hall of Fame induction speech.

Demaryius Thomas

Receiver Demaryius Thomas was a key member of the Denver Broncos' Super Bowl 50 championship.

One of the biggest highlights in Denver sports history was Thomas' 80-yard touchdown in overtime as the Broncos upset the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2011 NFL playoffs.

Thomas died in 2021 at the age of 33.

Vincent Jackson

A standout wide receiver at Widefield High School in Colorado Springs and the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Jackson played for 12 seasons in the NFL.

Jackson, who died in 2021 at age 38, will be inducted into the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame later this month.

Jimmie Heuga

Heuga was one of the first two members of the U.S. men’s alpine ski team to win an Olympic medal. He also won the NCAA men’s slalom title for the University of Colorado in 1963 and earned a bronze in the slalom at the 1964 Olympic Games.

Heuga has been inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame, the CU Sports Hall of Fame, the Colorado Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame and the World Sports Humanitarian HOF.

Evie Dennis

In addition to serving as superintendent of the Denver Public Schools in the 1990s, Dennis was a member of the board of directors for the U.S. Olympic Committee, AAU Track & Field and the U.S. Sports Academy.

Dennis was inducted into the National Track and Field Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame in 2008.

