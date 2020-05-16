Colorado sports teams honor COVID-19 victims

Many of Colorado's professional sports teams took to social media Friday night to honor victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

DENVER — A normal mid-may Friday night in Denver would usually entail the Coors Field lights shining brightly over LoDo.

Or maybe even a pivotal NBA or NHL playoff game in front of a raucous crowd at a packed Pepsi Center.

But this year that has all been replaced by silence by the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, Colorado surpassed 1,000 deaths related to COVID-19 cases.

While we all still try our best at this "new normal", many of Colorado's professional sports teams did their best to honor those victims on Friday night.