Wearing a USA Sport Stacking jersey and surrounded by a colorful array of plastic cups, Lily Forker shares her love of sport stacking with a sparkle in her eye.

“It’s nerve-wracking at first but then it just becomes fun,” the 12-year-old says with a shy smile.

The Parker native picked up the sport at school a year and a half ago and has been hooked ever since.

It’s a sport that is still relatively unknown but has a lot of history in the state of Colorado. From 2003 to 2010, the World Championships were held in Denver.

The goal in sport stacking is to complete a certain sequence of stacking as fast as possible and Forker is one of the best female stackers in the state.

Earlier this year, she set the state record in the girls 11-12 age division in the cycle - a sequence of cup stacking involving 12 cups, where she finished in a time of 8.2 seconds. In doing so, she beat the previous record set in 2012 by her idol, Jordan “JoJo” Green.

The super stacker stacks for Team Colorado and will be competing in her second Junior Olympics this weekend in Des Moines, Iowa, with the goal of completing the cycle in seven seconds.

“I just try to practice one stack at a time but a lot slower to get it fully in my mind,” Forker explained. “When I go up for my three tries, I just try to get a low enough that’s clean and then the next two times, I just try to go fast and get better times.”

Forker says her favorite part of sport stacking is going to tournaments and meeting new people. One of her top goals would be to one day stack for Team USA in the Olympics.

Forker and fellow Coloradoan stacker JP Shirley will join more than 300 stackers from across the world at the Iowa Events Center, where she will compete in individuals, doubles, and relays.

