Commentary: Pro sports give more visibility to Pride month

DENVER — Hey everyone. So it's pride month for about 50 more hours, and in case you haven't seen it, a lot of sports teams and leagues have been changing their logos on social media platforms to reflect the rainbow pride flag throughout the month of June.

Call it corporate pandering or easy if you want. But it's even easier to do nothing at all. And trust me, it's noticeable.

The NFL changed its avatar to reflect the pride colors this week. If you don't think that's a big deal, remember back to 2014 when Michael Sam -- the first and only openly gay man -- was drafted into the league.

He wasn't embraced He was laughed away by most in and around the league.

The NFL is arguably the most popular and powerful sports league in America. A simple change of showing solidarity with the LGBTQ community can do wonders to eliminate the idea that you can't be both gay and be a powerful and strong athlete.

My personal hat tip, or stick tap in this case, goes to the NHL. Every season, we see the "hockey is for everyone" campaign, and here in Denver, the Avalanche even did a virtual pride night this week. Well done.

Maybe one day all athletes will feel like every sport is for everyone.

For that to happen, visibility is key. So teams, leagues, individual athletes showing support and solidarity through the simplicity of a rainbow color scheme -- I see you. And I thank you.