Commentary: Allyship is equally important to advocacy in sports

It's when you stand up and fight for the rights of the person next to you that we start to truly make a difference.

DENVER — Seven-time Formula One champion, and Denver Broncos minority owner, Lewis Hamilton spoke out once again for something he believes in.

The Miami Grand Prix raced through the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday morning in a state that boasts a "don't say gay," anti-LGBTQ bill. Hamilton refused to let that go by unnoticed, as he slapped a rainbow pride sticker on his helmet and accepted a fine.

Athletes have been the leaders of advocacy for decades, but it's when they step up as allies that we should take notice.

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee to protest police brutality all the way back in 2016. He had the support of a few Black athletes, unafraid to be fired or fined. And for many years, US Soccer player Megan Rapinoe didn't waver when expressing her beliefs.

When George Floyd and Breonna Taylor were killed in 2020, leagues prevented athletes from excessive protest. But the WNBA, run by Cathy Englebert, stood strong by wearing "say her name" shirts each night inside of the bubble.

Most people are willing to stand up and fight for something that directly affects them, but it's when you stand up and fight for the rights of the person next to you that we start to truly make a difference.

The oppressed will always try to rise up against the oppressors, but true change happens when those who hold the power hold the oppressors accountable.

