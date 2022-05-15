Commentary: Avs have what it takes to break through second-round slump

9NEWS Sports Reporter Arielle Orsuto says the Colorado Avalanche are equipped with the right pieces to make a deeper playoff run than recent years.

DENVER — We ain't got nothin' but time on our hands.

It's been six days and counting, to be exact, since the Colorado Avalanche punched their ticket to the second round of the NHL playoffs.

Round Two has been one of those topics people avoid around some dinner tables -- right next to religion and politics -- since the Avs can't seem to get over that hump for the past three seasons.

But this year is different.

For one, they have the likely Norris Trophy winner on their blue line in defenseman Cale Makar, who is producing the most offense in four playoff game by any defenseman in NHL history. Makar recorded 10 points in the team's opening-round sweep of the Nashville Predators.

And if you try to double him up, you leave Nathan MacKinnon open -- who scored a goal in every single game through the first round. When he scores, they win -- easy as that.

But it's not just those household stars.

It's the players who were added at the deadline who will actually lift this team. Artturi Lekhonen has two goals, Andrew Cogliano added a short-handed goal and Josh Manson is the missing enforcer.

Head coach Jared Bednar and GM Joe Sakic have earned some serious criticism for the past few years. But this is the year they will earn their long-awaited credit.

