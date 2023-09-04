Commentary: Celebrating losing team sets bad precedent

"Our culture created the idea of participation trophies, where everyone gets a trophy or gets praise for just simply being present and involved."

DENVER — In life, there are winners and losers. And it's okay to lose.

After the most-watched NCAA national championship game in women's college basketball history between the LSU Tigers and Iowa Hawkeyes, first lady Jill Biden suggested that both teams should be invited to the White House to be celebrated.

Now, anyone who follows sports knows the losing team of a championship is never invited to the White House.

Biden's press secretary then sent out a statement clarifying Lady Biden's comments, assuring that was not what she meant.

Our culture created the idea of participation trophies, where everyone gets a trophy or gets praise for just simply being present and involved -- and over the years, we've enhanced it, which isn't good.

Sports are a great avenue where young people can learn how to lose and in most circumstances, it has no real-life implications.

Then when we're thrown into those real life situations and we lose, we already know how to deal with that process.

So let's not feel bad and celebrate losers. Let's allow them to learn what takes to bounce back.

