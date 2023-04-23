Commentary: Coach Prime making more than on-field impact to CU community

New head football coach Deion Sanders has shown he is committed to the University of Colorado community and its rich history.

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder was a madhouse on Saturday, all because of one person: Deion Sanders.

The on the field stuff -- recruiting talented players, executing game plans, etc., is nice and I believe he'll have that squared away by the fall.

But he's already figured out another important aspect in all this: The commitment to the CU community and history.

The way he's embraced 98-year old Buffs superfan Peggy Coppom, by going to her house to meet her, and by honoring her at this weekend's spring game, shows that he truly cares about her and you -- the fans.

He also talked about how important it was for his players to meet some of CU's past greats, and for them to understand the Buffs' history. He wants to instill the idea of respecting CU's past culture.

You won't just see him on the sidelines coaching. You will see him in the community, on Pearl Street, meeting with fans and helping those in need.

He's executing a blueprint he mastered at Jackson State. He's just doing it on a bigger stage here in Colorado.

