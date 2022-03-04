Commentary: Colorado could use an exciting Rockies season

9NEWS Weekend Sports Anchor Jacob Tobey knows winning the NL West is not likely, but the Colorado Rockies could still make a run at the MLB playoffs.

DENVER — By this time next week, the Rockies will have played the first three games of their season against the World Series favorite, and rival, Los Angeles Dodgers.

So what’s in store for Colorado baseball this season?

Well, I’m not breaking any news to you but there is zero chance of the Rockies winning the NL West -- but that doesn’t mean that this season is already lost, either.

A Wild Card berth is possible if the right things break their way: Kris Bryant, CJ Cron and Ryan McMahon all having really good years at the plate, and then German Marquez, Austin Gomber and Kyle Freeland becoming a legit 1-2-3 punch in your rotation.

Imagine if the Rockies were to be a playoff team this year.

They actually weren’t as far off from that as it seemed a year ago. If they had just played .500 baseball on the road, Blake Street may have seen life in October.

Even something as simple as what happened in 2018, when they made it to the divisional round and lost, would put faith back into people’s hearts. I’m not saying 2007 'Rocktober' must happen this season, but make progress towards that. Create organizational momentum.

Colorado has been through a lot recently: Shootings, wildfires, a two-year pandemic.

Imagine a summer full of home runs, exciting moments, hot dogs -- and wins!

That’s what the Mile High needs.

