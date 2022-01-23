Commentary: Broncos should be at top of Aaron Rodgers' list

9NEWS Weekend Sports Anchor Jacob Tobey says the veteran quarterback would be best fit in a Denver Broncos uniform.

DENVER — As soon as the Green Bay Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night, the photo-shopped pictures of Aaron Rodgers in a Denver Broncos uniform flooded everybody's timeline on Twitter. No surprises there.

Former Bronco Chris Harris Jr. retweeted one and said quote "Peyton" like Manning, not GM George Paton, "is going to have to recruit him (Aaron Rodgers) to Denver. 49ers, Saints, Indy, Vegas his other spots."

I disagree with that. Sure, it would help if Manning talks with Rodgers, but does Aaron really strike you as a guy who needs to be wooed by someone he probably thinks he's better than?

And as for those locations Harris stated: 49ers? Maybe if they want to delay the Trey Lance 3rd overall draft pick experience.

Vegas? I don't see. The Raiders tragically lost their best wide out option this year, plus Derek Carr is there.

Indy? To me, that's not a big enough splash. The Saints could be an option -- I'll give Chris that.

But Denver should be at the top of his list, just because of the almost Super Bowl ready roster. I don't see Aaron only coming here if Manning rolls out the red carpet. I would say a bigger shot if Nathaniel Hackett (Packers offensive coordinator) comes to town to lead the Broncos.

Rodgers rolls out his own carpet and as we all know, has his own "opinions" about certain things.

Nobody is going to tell him what to do.

