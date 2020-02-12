Jake's Take: Nuggets did not improve this offseason

Jacob Tobey says that despite not improving this offseason, the Denver Nuggets are capable of returning to where they were last season.

DENVER — Did the Nuggets get better this offseason?

That's gonna be a no from me, dawg (Randy Jackson, American Idol voice). Okay then so...did they get worse?

No, I don't think so either. Is that a cop-out answer? Maybe! But hear me out.

Okay, so Jerami Grant heads to Detroit: Ouch. This one hurts because of his defense, but Grant actually shot 6% worse from the 3-point line in the playoffs, FYI. And honestly, I think he got a little too much love in Denver for the type of player he is.

Grant took Mason Plumlee along with him to Detroit and honestly, I'm okay with it. You filled the need of a big by signing JaMychal Green at the four spot, who is solid. You also took a chance on Arizona's Zeke Nnaji with your first draft pick.

Paul Millsap returns to the Mile High City on a one-year deal: A veteran big man who played well in the Clippers series. He'll turn 36 years old this year, so just be mindful there may be some slippage there, but shouldn't be too bad.

Tim Connelly also took a chance on potential by signing EuroLeague star Facundo Campazzo and drafting R.J. Hampton. That's what you do when your rotation is basically set before the season anyway with no big free-agent moves made.

No, this Nuggets team did not get better -- but I suspect them to take the next step regardless: Meaning the Joker officially takes the reins on being the best being man in the league and Jamal Murray becomes a first-time All-Star and averages 25 points per game.

If those two things happen, plus improved defense and consistent scoring from Michael Porter Jr. and don't forget about will the thrill hopefully-with-a-healthy-knee Will Barton. I think the Nuggets can get right back to where they were last season.

The question is, will those dang Lakers be the Mile High's downfall again? Newsflash: Even if Denver brought back Jeremi Grant, we'd still be asking that very same question, and that answer still may be yes.

