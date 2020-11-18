Jake's Take: Nuggets should trade for veteran instead of moving up in NBA draft

Jacob Tobey says the Denver Nuggets should be trading for a veteran, not targeting a high-end pick, on the eve of the 2020 NBA Draft.

DENVER — To draft or not to draft? That is the question.

Alright, enough poetry for the day. Of course the Denver Nuggets will be drafting in Wednesdays’ NBA draft, but the question is will they stay at No. 22?

According to the Denver Post, the Nuggets are exploring to trade up into the top 10 of the draft. It's every NBA team's right to explore all options, but if the Nuggets did go ahead and do this, I think it would be a mistake.

I am not, not confident in Calvin Booth or Tim Connelly’s ability to draft players -- their track record is actually quite good. I just think chasing a high-end draft pick instead of a veteran may send the wrong message.

You see, the Nuggets are in "win-now" mode. They just lost in the Western Conference Finals. Being that close, you have to go full-on "win now" mode!

Picking in the top 10 doesn't guarantee you a player that would be ready to compete at a championship level this year. It took Jamal Murray four seasons to become one of the league's top guards and he hasn't even been an All-Star yet.

I say don't use your assets to trade up in the draft. You should instead trade for a veteran.

Who you ask? Maybe 14-year vet LaMarcus Aldridge of the San Antonio Spurs, who is a better version of Paul Millsap.

A proven veteran wing or big is what the nuggets need, not a 19-year old young gun filled with 'supposed' potential.

NBA championship windows are only open for so long.

So Nuggets, don't just crack yours -- Open it all the way.