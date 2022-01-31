Commentary: Broncos need passionate ownership

9NEWS Sports Anchor Jacob Tobey says if the Denver Broncos are sold, the next owners need to be involved and passionate about a winning team.

DENVER — Now that the Broncos have their next head coach, the conversation quickly turns to ownership.

The expectation is an announcement on a sale is coming soon, so that begs the question: What type of person would you want as the Broncos next owner?

You listened to the Nathaniel Hackett press conference, right? He was very energetic and enthusiastic. Those qualities, for me, would be essential for the next Broncos boss, in partnership with Hackett and George Paton’s drive for success.

Think Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Balmer. He is out there at games, passionate, not afraid to speak his mind and maybe most importantly, not afraid to spend money and take risks. His team has been in championship contention for the last couple of years thanks to one of the biggest NBA trades in recent memory.

It’s not a secret that Denver needs to return to its winning ways and a new owner could surely spark that desire with a willingness to spend, while embracing his or her energetic, proud and excited personality. It’s not a secret that type of ownership has been lacking in the NFL for a while.

I get it -- if the Broncos are sold via auction, the most money wins and my ‘type of person’ argument doesn’t matter. But to me, if the Broncos want to get this right, the type of person I just explained should be sitting up in a box at the 50-yard line every Sunday, and they’ll probably be watching a winning team, not a losing one.

