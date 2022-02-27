Commentary: Fans are being robbed by Altitude-Comcast dispute

9NEWS Sports Anchor Jacob Tobey says it's the fans who are on the losing end of local games being blacked out.

DENVER — I knew it was bad, but I didn't know it was this bad.

Yeah, I'm talking about the Nuggets' plummeting TV ratings. All of this information was provided by a report from the Sports Business Journal earlier this week.

Overall, the NBA is in a good place with its local TV viewership.

Regional sports network ratings are up 10 percent from last season, but not here in the Mile High City. The Nuggets are dead last in the league with just a 0.19 rating through February 16 -- 0.19!

For context, the Golden State Warriors lead the ratings race with a 7.63 figure. The Nuggets' rating is on pace to be the lowest local NBA rating in at least the past 15 years.

Because of the contract dispute between Altitude TV and Comcast, ongoing since September 2019, this state has been absolutely robbed of seeing one of the NBA's best teams and maybe it's best player in reigning MVP Nikola Jokic -- not to mention a current NHL-best team in the Colorado Avalanche and an ascending Colorado Rapids squad.

Small market NBA teams like Oklahoma City and New Orleans are running away with ratings compared to Denver, and their teams stink! That isn't right.

The Altitude-Comcast blackout dispute settlement conference ended without resolution on Wednesday, so this back-and-forth negotiation unfortunately continues.

I feel bad for the young hoops fans, or the fans who have waited for years to see a championship-caliber team.

Both sides should hope to get this thing figured out while both teams are still good and interesting to watch on television.

