Commentary: Losing Tim Connelly would be devastating for Nuggets

DENVER — His hits were bigger than his misses -- Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Jusuf Nurkic, Bones Hyland and Monte Morris were his hits.

Emmanuel Mudiay and Tyler Lydon were the misses for (former?) Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly, who is reportedly in discussions with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the exact same position.

If Connelly leaves, this would be a devastating loss to the organization.

It seemed like just weeks ago that Connelly was on board to see this through until a championship banner was hung in Ball Arena.

But who am I to get mad at someone for leaving for a seemingly bigger paycheck?

I would be worried though. Under Connelly, the right moves have been made. He was willing to take chances (example: Aaron Gordon). Not every league executive is.

Connelly is the complete opposite of former Rockies executive Jeff Bridich. He’s outgoing, he’s great with the media and oh yeah -- he’s good at his job!

If this all comes to fruition, I would hope the Nuggets look for a big name to step in -- but if they won’t pay Connelly, then is my hope just self-deception?

The ball is in the Kroenkes' court: Do they want to reward their successful architect, or patch something new together with lesser parts?

I say pay the man.

Other than Nikola Jokic, he may just be the most important piece to the Nuggets organization.