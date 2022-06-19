Commentary: Mentorship is crucial, especially in this business

9NEWS Sports Anchor Jacob Tobey talks about the importance of giving back.

DENVER — In this business, mentorship is crucial.

I’ve had so many people who helped me become the broadcaster that I am today. So when I’m asked to speak with young students about sports broadcasting, I always say yes.

This week at the University of Denver, I was asked to come speak at the Play-by-Play Sports Broadcasting Camp. It’s a national camp that travels to 16 cities every summer.

There were kids wearing Broncos and Avalanche jerseys. We talked about Russell Wilson and who would win the Stanley Cup Final.

But more importantly, we talked about broadcasting -- the actual craft of it. They asked me so many great questions about what it takes to become a sportscaster.

For me, it’s awesome to see young kids invest in something at age 10, because that’s what I did. That’s how I’m here.

I realized giving back is important. And I’ve had a front row seat to see how to do that.

My dad, Dana, is always giving back. He’s a really hard worker and looks to help others: His family, his co-workers, even sometimes random people. I knew from growing up around that, I would eventually give back to young, prospective students who want to do what I’m doing.

Like I said, mentorship is crucial.

So, thanks for the lesson Dad. Happy Father’s Day.

