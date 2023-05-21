Commentary: National media dishes out equal opportunity disrespect

Both the Denver Nuggets and DU Pioneers are competing for championships, but not receiving the national media attention they deserve.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets finished first in the Western Conference with a five-time All-Star in the No. 16 media market. Yet if you asked the national media, it's as if this team never existed until they entered the Western Conference Finals.

Nikola Jokic -- the two-time NBA MVP (and should be three time, dont tell my friends back home in Philly) -- was left off of a voting ballot by none other than the assigned ESPN analyst of this round, Mark Jackson

To make matters worse, their sideline reporter Lisa Salters admitted on air that she had never seen Jokic play prior to this series.

I won't tell someone how to do research for their job. But a man who puts up a triple-double almost every other game is worth a watch or two, even in your spare time.

But the national disrespect for Denver doesn't even stop there.

The University of Denver women's lacrosse team is the only undefeated team in the entire nation, yet is still being slept on as we enter the final four this week.

Prior to the NCAA Tournament, the Pioneers were ranked No. 3 and erroneously dropped two spots in the rankings without losing a single game. Now, they're forced to face the No. 1 team with their questionable seeding.

The city of Denver has a chance to take home quite a bit of hardware in the next month, and it would be quite the story to see two teams make history.

But if these teams win and no one hears about it, their impact will only be a blip on the national radar.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n