Commentary: NFL took steps to make game safer, but it's not enough

Two weeks after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, Arielle Orsuto says football needs vast, sweeping changes to meet safety requirements.

DENVER — It's been two weeks since the whole sports world stopped.

The NFL made an unprecedented move and canceled a football game when Damar Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest. We couldn't believe what we were seeing, yet we couldn't look away.

Thankfully, Damar is on his way to a full recovery, and we'll be able to learn from this without him suffering in vain.

Football needs vast, sweeping changes to meet safety requirements. In one year, we've seen Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffer two gruesome -- and season ending -- concussions that created a new rule for assessing head injuries. It's still not enough.

The NFL changed its Pro Bowl to a flag football format, drawing ridicule from fans who said it was already a satire of a real game to begin with. But the league knew it was time to protect its assets.

I say it's time to take that protection one step further and assess what it is that we actually love about the game.

The NFL has been tailored this past decade to provide the most explosive offensive plays, the most electrifying passes, the most dazzling and elusive runs -- that's what we cheer for.

We're not Romans salivating over the blood of gladiators dying in the The Coliseum, so why do we hold so dearly the part of the sport that is literally killing its own?

