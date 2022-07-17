Commentary: Nuggets don't have superstar problems with Nikola Jokic

9NEWS sports anchor Jacob Tobey says the Denver Nuggets have all the talent in Nikola Jokic, and none of the headache as other NBA superstars.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — If you're an NBA superstar, it's very likely you've probably either requested a trade or put up a fit with your current team for whatever reason -- most notably Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons -- the list goes on and on.

But not Nikola Jokic.

You see, Jokic is just as good as all of those guys -- yet he's half the headache.

You have to wonder how the Brooklyn Nets feel like right now: Durant requests a trade and it seems they're having trouble finding a team to trade him to because their asking price is too high.

They presumably want to move on from Kyrie but again, it seems they may have trouble finding a team that's interested. It's a very tough position to put your organization in.

Could you ever imagine The Joker doing something like that? I can't.

He's so different from today's typical NBA star -- and fans, especially here in Denver, really need to recognize just how much of a rarity he is.

Yes, his talent comes around once in a generation -- but the way he carries himself and treats the nuggets organization is almost unheard of.

So, while KD, Kyrie, and every other NBA star is busy trying to force their way out of their situation or is being difficult, The Joker will be here in the Mile High City, playing in nearly every game while giving max effort -- and trying to bring Denver its first NBA title.