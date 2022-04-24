Commentary: Nuggets put up surprising fight to stay alive

9NEWS Sports Anchor Jacob Tobey says he was pleasantly surprised by the fight the Nuggets showed when it would have been easy to roll over.

DENVER — Let's talk about that Nuggets win Sunday night as they stay alive in the NBA playoffs -- Game 5 is slated for Wednesday in San Francisco.

I was dead wrong. After the first two games of this series, I thought the Nuggets would get swept.

It just didn't seem like they had enough firepower on both ends of the floor to get over the hump but when you are at home. Role players play better and Bones Hyland and Monte Morris did just that!

It would have been so easy for Denver to just give up and lose, but the guys followed through on Michael Malone's hope of putting up a fight.

So -- back to San Francisco for Game 5 -- What do I expect?

I expect another fight. I also see Will Barton playing better and I expect Bones Hyland to keep bringing that 'Bizzy Bones' energy he brought Sunday. They need him shooting well in big moments.

So if the MVP (Nikola Jokic) keeps playing well, and two or three more Nuggets players really step up, we might just have a series!

