Commentary: Nuggets should learn from Avs' Game 5 loss

Denver has a chance to win a championship in front of its home crowd, much like Colorado squandered last year.

DENVER — The Nuggets have the chance to make history Monday night in front of nearly 20,000 of their own fans.

It's one of those pressure moments that defines a team. Will it crush them, or will it cut them into precious diamonds?

The Avalanche had the same chance in the Stanley Cup Final last year -- winning the first two at home, splitting on the road, and coming back in Game 5 with a comfy 3-1 series lead. But a fiesty team from Florida was relentless, and put up a 6-piece on their own ice.

It took another trip to the Sunshine State to finally hoist the Stanley Cup -- the ultimate goal, of course, but one that certainly didn't need the extra miles and the extra stress.

If those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it, the Nuggets should watch the Avs' Game 5 and absorb the disappointment fans at Ball Arena felt that night -- and then use it as bulletin-board material to lock in for their own home clincher.

Don't let this opportunity slip away. Because if you sleep on the Heat, you're bound to get burned.

