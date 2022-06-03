Commentary: Pride games in professional sports have significant impact

9NEWS Sports Reporter Arielle Orsuto says events like Saturday night's Pride Game hosted by the Avalanche make an important impact for the LGBTQ community.

DENVER — This weekend, we saw respect on display at Ball Arena.

Respect for a marginalized community that often feels that it is not welcome in any space in sports. Rainbow colors and affirmations shout proudly that "Hockey is for Everyone."

But the concept of that quote can really only exist in a world where hockey isn't for everyone, where the LGBTQ community is socially prohibited from playing or spectating.

While there was respect on display, there was also a lot of disrespect in the discourse. People wondering why this must exist -- why there isn't a straight pride night.

Until this point, there has only been one man brave enough to openly admit he's gay in the NHL pipeline. Visibility matters. Being outspoken matters.

Saturday night, Gabe Landeskog stood proudly on the ice as an ally and stood up against hate. When the biggest stars of your favorite team speak out against discrimination -- only then can you start to make real change.

We're seeing real efforts made from the NHL, and hockey may be leaving the door cracked open for everyone. We can only hope that other men's professional sports leagues follow suit.

