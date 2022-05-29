Commentary: Racist threats like Nazem Kadri faced have no place in sports

9NEWS Sports Anchor Jacob Tobey says Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri was the target of threats that should not be welcomed in sports.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — It was just eight days ago when Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri and his wife received racist threats via Twitter.

It came after that collision he had with Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, where Binnington sustained a lower body injury. Threats with comments like "You Muslim son of a b****" were made.

Kadri handled the situation like a pro, though.

He said it for sure was a big deal -- but made it a point that he wasn't acting like it was. He then went out and scored a hat trick to bury the Blues in Game Four, which made it so much sweeter to put those haters to shame.

These games, the big moments and special players with their own stories are a way for us to get away from the world's problems and our struggles as human beings.

Why is it that an athlete's skin color or religion needs to be brought up when they struggle or have a moment in a game like Kadri did?

In my opinion, yes -- it is fair to at least bring up Kadri's history and question the play, but leave that for a sports debate. His religion and the way he lives life have nothing to do with that

Sports, like music, are something that brings people together -- and we need sports more than ever right now.

There are mass shootings, systemic racism, and wars in Eastern Europe. All of it is scary.

So let's allow sports to heal us. Don't let it divide us like everything else.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.