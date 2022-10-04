Commentary: Russell Wilson has won over Denver already

9NEWS Weekend Sports Anchor Jacob Tobey says the new Broncos QB has already brought excitement to the Mile High City.

DENVER — Is there a more likable guy in Denver right now than Russell Wilson?

No -- and it's not even close.

The dude is everywhere! Children's Hospital visit right when he got into town, San Diego training with his new wide receivers, Nuggets game with his more famous, star-studded wife -- and at Coors Field, throwing out the first pitch at Rockies Opening Day.

Wilson is doing all the right things right now, and I'm all for it!

With the recent quarterback carousel that's made Denver irrelevant, nothing has felt steady. Nothing has felt cohesive.

Yet, it's been only a month and a half and Wilson seems to have already built that cohesion within the community, giving fans some assurance that, "Yeah, you guys can count on me. I will be here through it all."

The work ethic, his understanding of Broncos history, the excitement level of wanting to live in the Mile High City -- he gets it.

And i love that about Wilson, but i will say this: If there aren't wins that also come along with all of this, then it's a totally different story.

Don't get me wrong, I think they will win and win big. And if that does happen, just make sure that statue in front of Empower Field at Mile High has room for Ciara, too.

