Commentary: Trust Paton to make right decision on Broncos coach

9NEWS Sports Anchor Jacob Tobey says Broncos Country is in good hands with GM George Paton leading the search for a new head coach.

DENVER — What is your confidence level in Broncos General Manager George Paton to get it right? Mine is actually pretty high.

Now I get it -- your confidence level may be low because of how this operation has been run since 2015, but just look at Paton and his time here so far.

His draft was great: Pat Surtain II and Javonte Williams are clear hits.

Not being gun-shy with money and keeping Justin Simmons, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick in Broncos Country for years to come was the right move.

And getting second- and third-round draft picks for Von Miller was just plain smart.

With that track record, why wouldn’t you trust Paton to make the right coaching decision?

It’s as clear as ever that Paton was ready for this job. And the fact that there are 10 known candidates for head coach means he’s being as thorough as ever. No stones will be left unturned. Paton is placing his foundation brick by brick.

I know it’s been hard to have faith in the Broncos as of late, but I think now is a good time to reset those feelings and start believing in Paton’s plan.

