Robinson helping fuel Mammoth on NLL playoff run

Forward Connor Robinson leads Colorado in scoring in his first season with the team.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Colorado Mammoth forward Connor Robinson is a really nice guy, but he’s not so nice to the goalies he faces.

After recording just 11 points in 11 career games with the Saskatchewan Rush, Robinson got a fresh start when he was traded to the Mammoth prior to this season.

Now, the former No. 5 overall pick leads the team in goals.

"Oh, it’s awesome," Robinson said. "I got a whole new look at the game coming to a fresh new team. A little bit nervous but just seeing the output and seeing all the guys kind of push me and give me the ball and trust in my game it’s an awesome feeling and knowing what I’m doing what I love is working for me and everyone on the team and the fans and the organization has been so helpful.

"I think I’m off to a little bit better start here," he joked.

Robinson is known for his scoring ability, but he may be recognized more from when he scored six goals with a broken nose in a game in February.

"I wish I was known for the goals but I’m more well known for the broken noise," he said with a laugh. "No, it’s not going away. It’s a lot of fun just kind of seeing the pictures pop up every once in a while and it’s a funny photo and it’s a cool memory that I’m a part of and I get to share in the years to come. I mean it came with a sock trick so I can’t really complain about it. I’ll take that any day."

Robinson is also the 'Tusk Up' leader of the team.

"I’m probably most well-known on the team for ‘Tuskin Up’, after games in the interview," he said. "I got the hashtag 'Tusk Up' and I started sticking with it and people had a couple chuckles and it’s just so much fun after the games."

Robinson likes to have fun while playing and he says that energy can help with team chemistry.

"Yeah I like to have some fun, I mean, if you’re not laughing at yourself and you’re not doing funny stuff then what’s the point really? I like to have fun with it and it makes somebody laugh, it makes me laugh and I have a blast doing it."

Robinson has enjoyed his time with the Mammoth. His opportunity has grown and his talent has shown through that opportunity.

"I’m really having an absolute blast playing down here and I think my play is really speaking for it."

The Mammoth lost game two of the Western Conference Finals to the San Diego Seals in Overtime 11-10. They still have a chance to advance to their first Championship series since 2006 as the decisive game 3 is set for next Saturday in San Diego.