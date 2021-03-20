Copeland brothers compete against each other at wrestling state championships

All the Copeland brothers do is win, but this past weekend someone had to lose.

PUEBLO, Colo. — All the Copeland brothers do is win.

The four brothers have won seven state wrestling championships through the years at Bennett High School.

This year, in the youngest brother's final high school competition, he went up against his older brother in the 2021 Colorado state high school wrestling championships.

Mac Copeland is a two-time state champion and his opponent this year in the state final was a Weld County wrestler. Elliot Copeland is an assistant wrestling coach at Weld County and was on the mat coaching against his younger brother.

"It's really hard to kind of put into words what the emotions are like because you want to feel happy for your brother but he also just beat my kid, it's tough," Elliot told 9NEWS after Mac won the title.

"He's out there coaching and doing his job to coach his guy to win and I want to have that moment with him when I win but it's not there," Mac said.

Of course, it's only wrestling and the two were able to shake hands and hug afterwards, but it is a special moment where the love a brother has for his younger sibling combats against the passion a coach has for one of his wrestlers.