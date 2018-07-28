ENGELWOOD – Corey “Philly” Brown isn’t here with a goal of making the Denver Broncos’ season opening roster.

“No. More than that,’’ he said after participating in his first training camp practice with the Broncos since he signed a one-year contract Friday. “I want to contribute.’’

The leading receiver for Urban Meyer’s Ohio State Buckeyes in 2012 and 2013, Brown had three productive seasons with the Carolina Panthers. In the Panthers’ 24-10 loss to the Broncos in Super Bowl 50, Brown had four catches for a team-high 80 yards.

His Super Bowl 50 performance was mentioned a time or 10 once he showed up at the Broncos’ UCHealth Training Center headquarters.

“Yeah, it came up, more so with the coaches than players,’’ Brown said. “Which is expected. We lost.’’

Brown is coming off a lost season. He signed with the Buffalo Bills but was released before playing in a game.

“As a competitor you want to compete no matter what you’re doing whether it’s basketball, baseball, hockey, checkers, no matter what it is,’’ he said. “Not being able to compete was frustrating but I think it gave me an added chip, made me want it that much more.’’

The Broncos do have a No. 6 receiver opening after Carlos Henderson, a third-round draft pick last year, didn’t report to training camp because of personal reasons. The top five receivers are veterans Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, rookies Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton, and second-year player Isaiah McKenzie.

Jordan Taylor is still recovering from surgeries on both hips. Brown will also get a chance to show his return skills – he does have a 79-yard touchdown punt return on his NFL resume.

Despite his year off, Brown had no problems passing the Broncos’ physical and getting through their first practice Saturday, even staying after for extra work.

“It’s your job as a pro to stay in shape no matters what happens,’’ he said. “Grinding every day waiting for a call. And that’s what happened.’’

