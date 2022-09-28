Broncos' Corliss Waitman named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Corliss Waitman has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after an impressive performance against the 49ers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos punter, Corliss Waitman, has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week following a strong performance in week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Waitman had 10 punts in last week's game, averaging 47.6 yards per punt and six of them downed within the 20-yard line, a franchise single-game record.

Waitman was the first punter in more than three years to have at least six punts downed inside the 20-yard line without a touchback.

Two punts pinned San Francisco inside the 5-yard line, including one in the 3rd quarter that lead to a safety for the Broncos.

"[The safety] really started watching Corliss," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said after the game. "Corliss punting that ball back there, pinning them back continually throughout the game, giving them such a long field."

The last Broncos player to earn the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week was Brandon McManus in week 14 of last season.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.