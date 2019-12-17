COAL CREEK, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is asking for information on people who may have lawfully or unlawfully hunted deer with crossbows in Coal Creek Canyon over the past weekend.

According to the agency, a deer was reported walking around with an arrow in its head late Saturday. Wildlife officers located the deer on Sunday and put it down over concerns of infection and to keep it from suffering, CPW said.

The incident was reported just east from Wondervu — a small city about 34 driving miles northwest of Denver — close to the intersection of Highway 72 and Copperdale Lane, according to CPW.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call CPW at 303-291-7227. Tips can also be reported anonymously through Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648 and via e-mail at game.thief@state.co.us.

CPW said an active hunting season is currently taking place in that area of the state from Dec. 1 through Jan. 31.

