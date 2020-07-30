x
Surge in coronavirus cases causes Colorado State football team to pause workouts

The state listed CSU athletics as having eight positives and nine probable cases of COVID-19 across sports.
Credit: Isaiah J. Downing, USA TODAY Sports

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado State football team has shut down summer workouts due to a surge in coronavirus in the team.

The state of Colorado included CSU athletics in its data of active outbreaks on Wednesday. Hours later, the football program announced it would pause summer workouts. 

A CSU news release says the program is aware of eight positive tests within the football program out of more than 140 tests since athletes returned to campus in early June.

CSU says a full team test will be administered next week and the team hopes to return to team activities within the next two weeks.

