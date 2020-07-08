CSU hires firm to investigate athletic department's handling of COVID-19 threat

Colorado State University President Joyce McConnell wasted little time in securing an outside law firm to lead the investigation.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State University President Joyce McConnell wasted little time in securing an outside law firm to lead the investigation into the athletic department's handling of public health precautions surrounding COVID-19.

McConnell sent an email to the athletic department and student athletes late Thursday afternoon announcing Colorado State University has hired law firm Husch Blackwell to conduct the investigation. The email said the firm based in Kansas City, Missouri, has experience conducting investigations related to university athletic departments.

>> View above video of CSU football players and athletic department staff asserting the athletic administration was covering up the COVID-19 health threat.

In a Wednesday interview with the Coloradoan, McConnell said she wanted to move quickly in finding a firm.

The investigation was spurred by a Coloradoan story Tuesday in which football players and athletic department staff asserted the athletic administration was covering up the COVID-19 health threat.