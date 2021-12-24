Buffs partner with UCHealth on 'Bigger Than Basketball' initiative

Colorado players wore the names of cancer patients on the backs of their jerseys with those very same people in attendance at the game.

BOULDER, Colo. —

When Elijah Parquet stepped on the Buffs home floor to play Bakersfield last Saturday, he wouldn’t be wearing his last name on the back of his jersey. That day, none of the Buffs were.

“It’s a blessing for sure,” said senior guard Elijah Parquet. “It’s a big deal like, the whole Buff Nation is there with them, supporting them through it all. Letting them know they’re not on their own.”

The University partnered with UCHealth for its 'Bigger Than Basketball' initiative. Colorado players wore the names of cancer warriors on the backs of their jerseys with those very same people in attendance at the game.

“To be able to see a player that had my name on the back of his jersey and be there with my husband in the stands was really special and it was quite emotional,” said Bethany Buchanan.

Buchanan graduated from CU in 2006. She’s battling stage four breast cancer as she mothers two toddlers.

“I do hope that I get to live for a long time and that there is a cure for my diagnosis at some point.”

Bethany wrote a letter to Parquet.

“I wanted to write my letter to Elijah and let him know that I’m not necessarily going into remission and that I was going to be sending him my energy during the game.”

Parquet said he knew that day was special.

“Anytime we get a chance to do something like that is special and it puts smiles on people's faces, especially during tough times like this. It’s a blessing for sure.”

The game gave Buchanan and the other patients a few hours away from their daily pain.

“It’s going to be something I remember for a really long time. I’m going to grab on to that energy and positively and that moment and those pictures and I’m going to ride it as long as I can.”

