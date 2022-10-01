CU Buffs Head Coach Karl Dorrell fired

CU has lost 15 of its last 19 games, including a 43-20 setback at Arizona on Saturday night that dropped the team to 0-5 on the season.

BOULDER, Colo. — University of Colorado Buffaloes Head Football Coach Karl Dorrell has been fired.

CU Athletic Director Rick George released a statement Sunday announcing his departure after nearly two-and-a-half seasons.

"I want to thank Karl for his hard work in leading our program since 2020," George said. "Ultimately, however, the results on the field just did not measure up to our expectations and standards, which made it necessary for us to make this change at this time. It was an extremely difficult decision and I wish Karl all of the best in his future endeavors."

According to a release, under Dorrell, the Buffaloes were 8-15 in two-plus seasons at the school, but after a 4-0 start in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, CU has lost 15 of its last 19 games, including a 43-20 setback at Arizona on Saturday night. The loss dropped CU to 0-5 on the season, only the fourth time the Buffs have dropped the first five games in any single year.

Dorrell departs having completed more than half of a five-year contract, and according to the release, will receive an approximate buyout of $8.7 million. Per the terms of the contract, Dorrell will be paid in installments and the total buyout would be mitigated by the salary of his next position. Funds for the buyout will come exclusively from the athletic department budget and will be completely separate from tuition money, taxpayer dollars, student fees or the campus general fund.

Mike Sanford, who is in his first year as CU's offensive coordinator, has been named interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season. A 17-year veteran of the coaching profession, Sanford previously served as a head coach for Western Kentucky in 2017 and 2018.

Defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach Chris Wilson has also been dismissed. He was in his second stint on the Colorado staff and had been promoted to the position ahead of the 2021 campaign.

Sanford accepted the interim role and named defensive line coach Gerald Chatman as the team's defensive coordinator and passing game coordinator and tight ends coach Clay Patterson as offensive coordinator, the release says.

George has indicated the national search for a new head coach will begin immediately, but no updates on the search process will be provided until a new coach is named.

