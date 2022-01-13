CU freshman quarterback Drew Carter stays fresh in offseason with men's basketball team

Carter was recruited as a two-sport athlete, choosing Dorrell and the football team when they offered him a scholarship for fall of 2021.

BOULDER, Colo. — Drew Carter runs plays on Saturdays. He also runs the floor in the offseason.

"First question [I often get from people] is 'how does that work, what do you mean?'"

The two-sport freshman was recruited to the University of Colorado for both football and basketball, ultimately picking passing the pigskin over running the point. Yet, the coaches of each sport helped him get the best of both worlds.

"It was hard to let go of one, but I really like both sports equally and Colorado offered for both. Coach [Karl] Dorrell and Coach [Tad] Boyle said that they would help me out with the schedule and they really facilitated the whole process," Carter said.

Dorrell stood by the decision to permit Carter to practice with the men's basketball team from the end of their season in December until the beginning of their spring session on January 18.

"I think it helps him both mentally and emotionally, still being tied to doing that sport," Dorrell said.

While he doesn't see the floor during games, Boyle understands the importance of having elite athletes on the practice squad, mimicking the opponent's moves.

"He's a great member of our practice squad, without a doubt," Boyle said. "Drew might be a walk-on to us, but he's a scholarship player for football."

While his commitment to the football team takes precedent, Dorrell considers it a win to keep his quarterback in competitive shape.

"It's one of those things that we actually like. I like multisport athletes," he said.

Last year, he had two multisport athletes on the team. Mark Perry, a defensive back, and Dimitri Stanley, a wide receiver, both participated on the CU Track and Field team, earning top finishes in the 100m.

Carter said training with the basketball team keeps him in better shape than traditional off-season workouts.

"You just get to see how other teams interact and you get to bring stuff to other teams. All basketball is is running basically, so I'm good on that department," he said.

The calm and collected Carter also keeps his leadership muscles loose on the practice court.

"I think I help them a lot, just being a leader and coming with energy and pushing everyone to their limits," he said.

While it's certainly been a great experience for the former Oregon number five recruit, Boyle said Carter has also been a productive asset to the squad.

"It's really difficult to play two sports in college. It's even more difficult to play football and basketball," he said. "But Drew's been a good addition in the short time he's been here."

Carter averaged 25.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assist per game his junior year of high school, when he received All-state honors.