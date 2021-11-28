Buffaloes offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini fired

"This was a very tough decision, especially with Darrin being a former player and knowing how much he truly cares about the program," Dorrell said in a statement. "I do appreciate all the time and investment he put in being in the positions he's been in over the last six years.



"I believe it's just time to go in a different direction," he added. "We need a new perspective, which can bring new life and a different energy along with it. In the end, we need to do what's best for the program, and at the same time, certainly wish Darrin the best in his future endeavors."